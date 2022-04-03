Student’s Name: Selma Eileen Pena
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Katie Schmeckpeper and Salomon Pena
Siblings Names/Ages:Hannah 22, Elenis 16, Emanuel 15, Eliza 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cheerleading, speech, art, choir, yearbook, striv
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making so many friends and winning homecoming queen.
What is your favorite class and why? Yearbook. I love taking pictures and being able to put it all together.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Elementary overall. It was very interesting and so nice to just be a kid and not worry about anything.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my teachers and friends on a daily basis.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attending Northeast Community College to get my business degree and then attending Joseph’s College to become a cosmetologist and hopefully end up owning my own salon. I hope to be living in Norfolk and having a job at a salon doing what I love.
What are three things on your bucket list? Visit Mexico to see my grandparents, visit Europe, meet my favorite music artist.