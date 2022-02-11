Student’s Name: Emma Vortherms
Student’s School: Creighton Community Public Schools
Parents Names: Larry and Betty Vortherms
Siblings Names/Ages: Samuel (19) and Maya (17)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Dance (4 years), FFA (4 years), speech(4 years), one act (2 years), volleyball (1 year).
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was during the Covid shutdown. I socialized more when I was outside of school than when I was in school.
What is your favorite class and why? Study hall is my favorite class because time is not to be taken for granted.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school was the food.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the unexpected exciting events that happen at Creighton High.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I am planning on attending Southeast Community College and will major in health sciences and surgical technology; I will pursue the profession of a surgical technologist. If I desire to further my education, I can earn a certificate in surgical assisting, of which I will perform as a surgical assistant.
What are three things on your bucket list? Become a billionaire, travel a lot and stay young and healthy.