Student’s Name: Daniel Pavelka
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Doug and Jean Pavelka
Siblings Names/Ages: Rachel 20 years old, Joseph 15 years old,
Jacob 14 years old
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country, track, power-lifting, band, choir, Tri-M, Art Club, National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school? One of my favorite memories was my junior prom.
What is your favorite class and why? Math is my favorite class because I like working with numbers.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When the whole class got in trouble for playing tag with erasers in class.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing my friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on going to northeast to study Diesel Technology for Agriculture. After college I plan on coming back to the Verdigre area to fix tractors and work on the farm.
What are three things on your bucket list? It is my dream to have a shop of my own someday.