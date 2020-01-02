Our Newspapers:
Some clouds. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 2, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
When Dade Davis jammed his neck into the wall behind the basketball hoop Saturday afternoon while trying to block a fast break, it didn’t look as though the Bloomfield senior would return to the court for the rest of the fourth quarter — much less hit the game-winning three-pointer.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Happy 80th Birthday Carlee
From Your Family
Requesting Card Shower:
Carlee Mathis
PO Box 87
Bristow, NE 68719