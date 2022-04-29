Kitto

Student’s Name: Tierre Kitto

Student’s School:  Niobrara High School

Parent’s Name: Sheena Thomas and Sean Kitto

Sibling’s Names/Ages: Tayshaun (19), Hayden (7), and Harlee (3 months)

What activities did you participate in while in high school?:  I participated in basketball and in golf while I was in high school.

What is your favorite memory of high school?: My favorite memory is hitting the game winning 3 pointer against Osmond.

What is your favorite class and why?: I like Dakota Language class because I am getting to know my language and history better.

What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: Taking naps was always the best!

What will you miss after you graduate?:  I am going to miss the student events.

What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: My plans are to go to Northeast for 2 years and then transfer to  Wayne for my last 2 years.  I plan to major in education/coaching.  I hope to be teaching in Niobrara or Santee in the next 5 years.

What are three things on your bucket list?: 1) Go on a safari. 2) See the Northern Lights. 3) Change someone’s life for the better.