Student’s Name: Tierre Kitto
Student’s School: Niobrara High School
Parent’s Name: Sheena Thomas and Sean Kitto
Sibling’s Names/Ages: Tayshaun (19), Hayden (7), and Harlee (3 months)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: I participated in basketball and in golf while I was in high school.
What is your favorite memory of high school?: My favorite memory is hitting the game winning 3 pointer against Osmond.
What is your favorite class and why?: I like Dakota Language class because I am getting to know my language and history better.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: Taking naps was always the best!
What will you miss after you graduate?: I am going to miss the student events.
What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: My plans are to go to Northeast for 2 years and then transfer to Wayne for my last 2 years. I plan to major in education/coaching. I hope to be teaching in Niobrara or Santee in the next 5 years.
What are three things on your bucket list?: 1) Go on a safari. 2) See the Northern Lights. 3) Change someone’s life for the better.