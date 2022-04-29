Student’s Name: Bradyn Tschirren
Student’s School: Niobrara High School
Parent’s Name: Tony Tschirren and Julie Hanson
Sibling’s Names/Ages: Kenzi
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: I participated in football, golf, FBLA, Skills USA, and Student Council.
What is your favorite memory of high school?: I loved being able to move to Niobrara and meeting everyone.
What is your favorite class and why?: My favorite class is Meteorology because I like to learn and understand how weather works.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: Playing football during recess.
What will you miss after you graduate?: I will miss this school and all of the teachers and students.
What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I plan to attend Mitchell Tech for boat mechanics. In 5 years, I would like to have my own boat mechanic shop in Niobrara.
What are three things on your bucket list?: 1) Go to Canada on a fishing trip. 2) Go on vacation somewhere by the ocean.3) Fish every body of water on the Missouri River (reservoirs).