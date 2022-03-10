Richard and Phyllis Beckmann

The children of Richard and Phyllis Beckmann are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married in Bazile Mills on March 5, 1972. They have 2 children, Cindy (Kelly) Bruns of Bloomfield and Michael (Christa) Beckmann of Center. They also have 2 grandchildren, Cole (fiancé Haylee) Bruns of Sioux City, IA and Kate Bruns of Bloomfield. Cards may be sent to the couple at 88321 537 Ave, Center, NE 68724.