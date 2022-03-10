The children of Richard and Phyllis Beckmann are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married in Bazile Mills on March 5, 1972. They have 2 children, Cindy (Kelly) Bruns of Bloomfield and Michael (Christa) Beckmann of Center. They also have 2 grandchildren, Cole (fiancé Haylee) Bruns of Sioux City, IA and Kate Bruns of Bloomfield. Cards may be sent to the couple at 88321 537 Ave, Center, NE 68724.
Card Shower Requested for Richard and Phyllis Beckmann's 50th Wedding Anniversary!
