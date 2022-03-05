Student’s Name: Averi Diedrichsen
Student’s School: Creighton High School
Parents Names: Russ and Allison Diedrichsen
Siblings Names/Ages: Austin (24), Wyatt (22), Ty (15), and Sadie (6)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Throughout high school, I have been involved in many things. These include basketball, volleyball, one acts, speech, HOSA, FFA, dance, color guard, National Honors Society, student council, and choir.
What is your favorite memory of high school? One of my favorite memories from high school is playing sports with my friends and winning the One Act Championship.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Advanced Computers because we started the Bulldog Bark in that class!
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school would be the dance camps that we had each year.
What will you miss after you graduate? I am definitely going to miss sports with all my friends, and all of the people and teachers in the school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in elementary education. In five years, I hope to have my college degree and have a job in the classroom.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list would be to go see the northern lights, go watch a Duke basketball game, and visit Santorini, Greece.