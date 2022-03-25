Student’s Name: Scotty Klinetobe
Student’s School: Niobrara High School
Parent’s Name: Shawn and Robyn Klinetobe
Sibling’s Names/Ages: River, Hunter, Bently, Layton, Ivory, and Marteka
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: I participated in football, powerlifting, and basketball
What is your favorite memory of high school?: Going to the football games and hanging out with friends.
What is your favorite class and why?: I like shop, because we get to have a lot of fun in the class.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: I loved recess.
What will you miss after you graduate?: I will miss my friends.
What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I am still undecided. I plan to either enlist in the military or go to college to be a mechanic.What are three things on your bucket list?: I want to drive a race car, buy a house, and own a nice truck.