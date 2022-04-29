Student’s Name: Cody Bruegman
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Iver Bruegman
Siblings Names/Ages: Amber 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, football, track, choir, One-Act, speech manager
What is your favorite memory of high school? Junior year state track hotel room iykyk.
What is your favorite class and why? 6th period for nap time.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Being a total gangster at recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? The homies.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? USD, Psychology.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to USD, make new friends, have fun with new friends.