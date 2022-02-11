Student’s Name: Kendall Wolverton
Student’s School: Creighton Community Schools
Parents Names: Eric and Kelli Wolverton
Siblings Names/Ages: Gavin (12) and Tanner (7)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, dance, band, one act (stage manager), and FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? National FFA trip.
What is your favorite class and why? Mrs. Doerr’s ag classes because we always do fun learning activities.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Getting to go on fun field trips with my friends.
What will you miss after you graduate? Getting to see my close friends and teachers everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attending Northeast Community College for pre-veterinary technology
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. To be in the top 25 to be accepted into the veterinary program, 2. To pass my boards so I can be a certified veterinary technician, 3. Come back to a small community, get married, and start a family.