Student’s Name: Michaela Ravenkamp
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Scott and Becky Ravenkamp
Siblings Names/Ages: Cora Ravenkamp- 26, Brandon Ravenkamp-22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, cross country, track, drill/dance team, FFA, tri-m, speech, drama
What is your favorite memory of high school? All of the shenanigans we got up to in class
What is your favorite class and why? Art because my favorite teacher teaches it
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess, that class was always the best
What will you miss after you graduate? the community, everyone is super supportive here
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Political science; graduated and with a career that allows me to help people
What are three things on your bucket list? Learn how to play an instrument, visit Europe, go sky diving or bungee jumping.