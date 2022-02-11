Student’s Name: Grace Van Metre
Student’s School: Creighton Community High School
Parents Names: Deb and Tray Van Metre
Siblings Names/Ages: Sam Van Metre (20) Joey Van Metre (36) Annie Ratner (41) Natasha Garza (39)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, choir, dance, FFA, HOSA, one act, speech, student council, National Honor Society, basketball, and volleyball.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Winning state play on my birthday my junior year.
What is your favorite class and why? Calculus. It is a small class and math has always interested me.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When the radio station was first introduced at Creighton, Father Jeff taught us how to run things in it, so we got to play songs and record announcements to put on the radio station.
What will you miss after you graduate? All of my younger friends and playing basketball with my class.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Bryan College of Health in Lincoln to become a diagnostic medical sonographer. In 5 years, I plan on having a steady job, being married, and planning on having kids.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel the world, get married, and see the northern lights.