Student’s Name: Maycee Zimmerer
Student’s School: Creighton Community Public Schools
Parents Names: Todd and Julie Zimmerer
Siblings Names/Ages: Bailey Ellwanger 23, Bryce Zimmerer 21, Peyton Zimmerer 14, Wade Zimmerer 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track and field, FFA, HOSA, NHS, choir, colorguard, Solid Rock Youth Group
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing basketball with my friends
What is your favorite class and why? Calculus, I appreciate that there is always an exact answer.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Writing numbers in Mrs. Hazen’s class
What will you miss after you graduate? Being able to see all my family all the time.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to major in chemistry health sciences at Wayne State College with the RHOP scholarship; in five years, I hope to be at the Medical Center in Omaha.
What are three things on your bucket list? Become a doctor, get married, and travel outside of the country