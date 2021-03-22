Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.