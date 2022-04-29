Student’s Name: Dalton Gieselman
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Brett Gieselman and Donele Kirk
Siblings Names/Ages: Devin 25, Brantson 20, Emmyerson 9, Charlotte 5, Madyson 3.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hanging with friends.
What is your favorite class and why? Study Hall so I can get my things done.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? Sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Throw for Wayne State College.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel around the world, play in college sports, attend a NFL and NBA game.