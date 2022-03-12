Student’s Name: Tyreen Furagganan
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Cory and Jessy Loomis
Siblings Names/Ages: Baila 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Cooking in FCS.
What is your favorite class and why? Yearbook. I like taking pictures.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Tether tag.
What will you miss after you graduate? My friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Montana. Be a welder or in the military.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel Route 66, attend NASCAR, visit Yellowstone.