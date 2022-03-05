Student’s Name: Chaney Konopasek
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Marty and Dana Konopasek
Siblings Names/Ages: Clay Konopasek-22,
Collin Konopasek-26
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, volleyball, track and Field, softball, HOSA, FFA, National Honor Society, and TRI-M
What is your favorite memory of high school? Placing 5th in state for discus.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is my online lifetime-wellness class because it has taught me lifelong skills.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school would be having eraser wars in the 5th grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will definitely miss my friends and all the sporting events.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am unsure of where I am attending, but I plan on entering the nursing program and playing college basketball. In five years I hope to have a job in a hospital and work on the pediatric floor.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Travel to every state in the U.S
2. Jump out of an airplane
3. Travel to Africa and explore the Savanna’s