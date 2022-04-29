Student’s Name: Ali Lundberg
Student’s School: Wausa High School
Parents Names: Lance and Tina Lundberg
Siblings Names/Ages:
Clare and Tom (22), Kate (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, track, cheer, one acts, speech, FBLA, and National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory would have to be when someone stole the van’s catalytic converter overnight during NLC.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class would have to be digital design because of the daily talks with Mrs. Friedrich and the different kinds of projects we make.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
I moved here in 6th grade, so my favorite memory would have to be moving here and meeting everyone for the first time.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss having everyone I’ve grown up with by my side.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I am going to the University of Lincoln-Nebraska for Graphic Design and minoring in Marketing. In five years, I hope to graduate from college and become a Graphic Designer.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Visit another country, 2. Skydive , 3. Meet a celebrity