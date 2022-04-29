Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.