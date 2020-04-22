Our Newspapers:
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 8:51 pm
There have been seven Knox County Athletes who were selected to the eighth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic in Norfolk.
The family of Don Eggen is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday on April 25th. Cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 187; Bloomfield, NE 68718