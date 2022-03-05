Student’s Name: Alexis Bartling
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Alisha and Tim Bartling
Siblings Names/Ages: Blake Bartling - 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball,FFA, HOSA, Tri-M, National Honor Society, 4-H, softball, cougar club
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory in high school would be when I made state FFA in public speaking and employment skills.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class would T.A.(teachers assistants). It my favorite because i get to help little kids learn and watch them grow as a person.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school was when my kindergarten class hid form our teacher.
What will you miss after you graduate? Things i will miss after graduation is seeing my friends and teachers everyday. I will miss the bound i have gained with younger class men. They have helped me be the leader i am today. I will miss my teachers because they have been my role model and have given my knowledge for my future.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to attend Northeast Community College and go into the nursing program. Where i hope to be in five years is to be a year out of college and to being working at a local hospital.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are to go sky diving, visit Alaska and see the northern lights, and go rock climbing.