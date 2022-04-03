Student’s Name: Jarrett Andersen
Student’s School: Wausa Public Schools
Parent(s) Names: Jaime Andersen
Siblings Names/Ages: Jessica- 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Track, One Acts, Band, and Choir
What is your favorite memory of high school? This football season when any freshman would do something dumb at practice or when we beat Osmond in a very close game.
What is your favorite class and why? Math/calculus because I have always been able to compute math problems in my head very easily and thus, I’ve always enjoyed it.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Enjoying recess at a young age but that ended as I matured.
What will you miss after you graduate? The teachers and ability to procrastinate
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to be in med school in 5 years after completing a major in biochemistry at Concordia University. I plan to become a surgeon of some sort, I just do not know which type yet.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to a big city for a vacation, have free time, and build a very strong PC.