Student’s Name: Andrew Hunhoff
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Joe and Suzanne Hunhoff
Siblings Names/Ages: Ann 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Bowling, one-acts, striv.
What is your favorite memory of high school? The Wright Brothers musical that my class did.
What is your favorite class and why? Digital Media because I am able to create fun commercials and new broadcasts for our school.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing tether-tag at recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being able to see all my classmates everyday and not being in the high school choir.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Wayne State College with a major in computer science. I hope to be working at some tech company.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go skydiving, fly a plane, travel to Germany.