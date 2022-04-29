Student’s Name: Mayson Ostermeyer
Student’s School: Crofton High School
Parents Names: John and Robyn
Siblings Names/Ages: Ryan-20 Addyson-14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track, Basketball, Football, HAL, Band, FFA, and NHS
What is your favorite memory of high school? Placing 5th at state in pole vault
What is your favorite class and why? Novels, because the teacher and class was fun
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Going to the Omaha Zoo
What will you miss after you graduate? Track meets and basketball and football games
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Pole vaulting and engineering major. Getting my masters in engineering.
What are three things on your bucket list? Win nationals in pole vault. Go to Australia. skydive