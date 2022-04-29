Student’s Name: Brady Anthony
Student’s School: Crofton High School
Parents Names: Sarah, Craig, step-dad Larry
Siblings Names Ages:”Josie-15
Tylee- 14, Jacee -14”
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football and track
What is your favorite memory of high school? N/A
What is your favorite class and why? Welding probably will do most of my life
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? N/A
What will you miss after you graduate? N/A
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Workforce
What are three things on your bucket list? Money