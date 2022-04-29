Brady

Student’s Name: Brady Anthony

Student’s School: Crofton High School

Parents Names: Sarah, Craig, step-dad Larry 

Bank

Siblings Names Ages:”Josie-15

Tylee- 14, Jacee -14”

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football and track 

What is your favorite memory of high school? N/A

What is your favorite class and why? Welding probably will do most of my life

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? N/A

What will you miss after you graduate? N/A

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Workforce

 What are three things on your bucket list? Money