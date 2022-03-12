Student’s Name: Isaac Jr. Alvarado
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Isaac and Maria Alvarado
Siblings Names/Ages: Moses 15, Irene 11, Adan, 1 month
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FCCLA, track and field, football, band, pep band, jazz band, men’s quartet, art.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Singing with the Alyboyz for the music showcase.
What is your favorite class and why? Choir. I get to sing with the boys (Andrew Hochstein, Andrew Hunhoff, and Ryan Johnson.)
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Didn’t live here in elementary school.
What will you miss after you graduate? The friend group because we will all go our separate ways.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Workforce, and then maybe go back to college. I hope to live in an apartment comfortable, without having to worry about money problems in Norfolk or Sioux City.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go ice skating or roller skating with a girlfriend, Spend a weekend with older sisters, and visit my grandfather’s grave for his birthday in Skylar, NE.