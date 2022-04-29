Student’s Name: Kenny Dine
Student’s School: Niobrara High School
Parent’s Name: Josh and Sharleen Bourn
Sibling’s Names/Ages: Ayden (6), Carson (9), Jordan (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: I did not participate in much while in school.
What is your favorite memory of high school?: I enjoyed leaving for summer break and going to the T-Post.
What is your favorite class and why?: It was my science class because I got to have a snack in there.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: I don’t really remember…probably the swings and seesaws.
What will you miss after you graduate?: I will miss Scotty…oh, and my parking spot.
What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I plan to work so I can earn money.
What are three things on your bucket list?: I think it would be cool to travel down south.