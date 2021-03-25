Our Newspapers:
Cloudy skies. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 1:33 pm
Knox County had a strong showing on Thursday afternoon, as four local teams competed at the Warrior Relays in Neligh.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Arlene will be "95 years young" on April 2, 2021
The family of Arlene Barnes is requesting a card shower for her birthday. She will be "95 years young" on April 2nd. Cards may be sent to Arlene Barnes; P.O. Box 212; Bloomfield, NE 68718