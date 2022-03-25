Student’s Name: Chase Pritchett
Student’s School: Niobrara High School
Parent’s Name: Brent and Jennifer Pritchett
Sibling’s Names/Ages: Billie (16), Wade (13), and Colton (8)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: I participated in football, basketball, track, band, choir, National Honor Society, and Skills USA.
What is your favorite memory of high school?: My favorite memory was making it to the playoffs in football during my junior year.
What is your favorite class and why?: I like to be in shop classes because I don’t have to sit at a desk.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: Snack time was always the best in elementary school.
What will you miss after you graduate?: I am going to miss playing sports.
What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I plan to go to Mitchell Tech and major in geoSpatial technologies and natural gas technology.
What are three things on your bucket list?: I want to travel someday. I would like to go to Alaska, Canada, and Wyoming and preferably hunting and fishing trips to these places.