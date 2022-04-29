Student’s Name: Madisyn West
Student’s School: Wausa Public School
Parents Names: Shelbey West, Joe West
Siblings Names/Ages: Sienna West (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Softball, FBLA, One Acts, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory in high school is last Christmas we were told that we needed to take a picture in front of the Christmas tree, so we all get in front of the tree, then the seniors at the time all came out and started throwing fake snowballs at us and we had a mini snowball fight.
What is your favorite class and why? VNN is probably my favorite class because we get to make funny videos, and inform what is going on in and out of school.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When I moved to Wausa. I got to meet some of my life-long friends.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my classmates; we have been together for years. I am going to miss all the memories that we have made together. It will be very weird knowing that they won’t be my classmates after this semester.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are going to Wayne State College. I am not for sure what I want to major in, but after I figure out what I want to do, find a job that I enjoy. I hope in 5 years I’m starting to figure out my life a little more.
What are three things on your bucket list? I would like to graduate college with a small debt, swim with dolphins, and get a job that I really enjoy.