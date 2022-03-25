Student’s Name: Austinia Latorra
Student’s School: Niobrara High School
Parent’s Name: Raylyn and Bill Latorra
Sibling’s Names/Ages: Randy Real
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: Choir and track and field
What is your favorite memory of high school?: Meeting my friend, Samantha.
What is your favorite class and why?: I like choir because I like to sing.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: I don’t really have a favorite memory from elementary.
What will you miss after you graduate?: There is not really anything that I am going to miss.
What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I plan to attend the Job Corps in Denison, IA.
What are three things on your bucket list?: I would love to travel to Ireland and want to someday do an ancestry test.