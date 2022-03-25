Austinia

Student’s Name: Austinia Latorra

Student’s School:  Niobrara High School

Parent’s Name: Raylyn and Bill Latorra

Marks Repair

Sibling’s Names/Ages: Randy Real

What activities did you participate in while in high school?: Choir and track and field

What is your favorite memory of high school?: Meeting my friend, Samantha.

What is your favorite class and why?: I like choir because I like to sing.

What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: I don’t really have a favorite memory from elementary.

What will you miss after you graduate?:  There is not really anything that I am going to miss.

What are your future plans (college major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I plan to attend the Job Corps in Denison, IA.

What are three things on your bucket list?: I would love to travel to Ireland and want to someday do an ancestry test.