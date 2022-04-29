Student’s Name: Jonathan Nissen
Student’s School: Wausa High School
Parents Names: Michael and Lisa Nissen
Siblings Names/Ages: Darren Nissen 24 and Paige Nissen 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, basketball, golf, and one act
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out of school for covid.
What is your favorite class and why? Calculus because it is challenging and Mrs. Ocampo helps me when I don’t know what I’m doing.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing football with Michael at recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my friends every day
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to Wayne State College for Computer Science. I hope that I have found a job that I enjoy working at in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list? Get a golf simulator, go to a Green Bay Packers game, buy a nice computer.