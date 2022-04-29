Evan

Student’s Name: Evan Pickinpaugh

Student’s School: Verdigre Public School

Parents Names: Mike and Amy Pickinpaugh

Siblings Names/Ages: Ethan Pickinpaugh (21)

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Hunting, fishing, golfing 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Ag classes

What is your favorite class and why? Ag class was my favorite because I am interested in anything related to agriculture.

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Some of my favorite memories from elementary school are Art, recess, and PE

What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing all of my friends and talking to the teachers.  

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will try being a truck driver or working somewhere in agriculture.   

What are three things on your bucket list? 1.  have a job and earn money, 2.  CDL driver license 3.  help on the farm 