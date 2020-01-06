Our Newspapers:
Some clouds. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 7, 2020 @ 5:49 pm
When Dade Davis jammed his neck into the wall behind the basketball hoop Saturday afternoon while trying to block a fast break, it didn’t look as though the Bloomfield senior would return to the court for the rest of the fourth quarter — much less hit the game-winning three-pointer.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
The family of Robert “Bob” Wilmes is hosting a card shower for his 89th birthday, January 13th. Please send birthday cards for Bob to 87347 529th Ave; Creighton, NE 68729.