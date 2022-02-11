Student’s Name: Alexandra Eisenhauer
Student’s School: Bloomfield High School
Parents Names: Gary and Janel Eisenhauer
Siblings Names/Ages: Braden 20, Beau 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, choir, FCCLA, NHS, one-act, student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Cooking in Spanish (fire incident).
What is your favorite class and why? Any math class. I like solving problems that have a definite answer.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Kate Bruns and I created our own language.
What will you miss after you graduate? Playing sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Seward. Attend Concordia University-Nebraska to run track – major undecided. I hope to be out of undergraduate school and into graduate school with whatever major I decided.
What are three things on your bucket list? 48 continental states road trip, own a Corvette, go skydiving.