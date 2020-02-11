Card Shower For Lyle and JoAnne Shallberg

Lyle & JoAnne Shallberg are celebrating their 60 yr Anniversary. Please send cards to them at 6714 Windsor Ridge Lane, Windsor, WI 53598
Gusty winds. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 1:29 am