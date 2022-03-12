Student’s Name: Andrew Sucha
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Travis and Anita Sucha
Siblings Names/Ages: Trey Sucha (18), Allison Sucha (15), Amber Sucha (13)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track, cross country, basketball, softball, Tri-M, HOSA, Spirit Club, choir, and National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Was when I went to state in track and placed first in high jump.
What is your favorite class and why? My TA class because I assist my art teacher with anything she needs help with, and when I am done I get to work on anything I need to get done.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory is when we went on a field trip to our third grade teacher’s house.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing my friends and family everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Mount Marty University and double majoring in Business Administration and Banking and Finance. I am going to participate in track while I am in college. In five years, I hope to be successful in my career, own a house, and to have started a family.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are to graduate from college, travel to a different country, and have a family some day.