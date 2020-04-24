Our Newspapers:
Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 7:30 am
There have been seven Knox County Athletes who were selected to the eighth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic in Norfolk.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Dylan and Sierra Walton of Creighton welcomed a baby boy Tucker Judd Walton on 4/23 7lbs 9oz 18 1/2 inches at 7:44 am.