Student’s Name: Olivia Paige Dartman
Student’s School: Creighton Community Public School
Parents Names: Mike and Paula Dartman
Siblings Names/Ages: Mia Dartman, 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, choir, HOSA, speech, volleyball, dance, and one acts.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from high school is winning state one act my junior year.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is personal finance because I am learning a lot of financial strategies that will be helpful through college and as an adult.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is making fun projects all the time.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will definitely miss seeing my sister, classmates, teachers, and underclassman friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am going to attend Wayne State in the fall, and I plan to major in biology through the RHOP program. My goal is to become a occupational therapist. In five years, if everything goes as planned, I will be graduated from WSC and onto UNMC to finish my last few years of schooling to pursue OT.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1) travel out of the country, 2) go scuba diving, 3) get a picture taken with Morgan Wallen