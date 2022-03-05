Student’s Name: Coltin Vargas
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Jennifer Hammond
Siblings Names/Ages: Gunner Vargas- 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track, FFA, HOSA, spirit club, NHS, band, quiz bowl, drama
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from high school was going to National FFA my sophomore year.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class was ag business because that class focuses on our futures and gets students ready for the real world.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school was making commercials for fake products.
What will you miss after you graduate? After I graduate I’ll miss the sports and the amazing teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attend Northwestern College majoring in kinesiology and playing football.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are skydiving, travel to Alaska, and meet Russell Wilson.