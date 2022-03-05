Student’s Name: Ethan Uhlir
Student’s School: Verdigre Public School
Parents Names: Karla Uhlir, Jeff Uhlir
Siblings Names/Ages: Amber Cole, Lukas Uhlir
What activities did you participate in while in high school? HOSA, FFA, powerlifting
What is your favorite memory of high school? The most memorable thing in high school was being put in a trash can when I was a freshman. I’m unable to think of my favorite memory. What is your favorite class and why? Technical Math because Mr. Shabram is the GOAT.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Eraser wars in 5th grade was pretty fun
What will you miss after you graduate? Definitely the younger classmen that I’m friends with.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to go into a financial field. I’d like to end up somewhere close, but if that’s not possible its okay I guess.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Be at least 6 foot tall
2. Visit every country
3. Have a successful career