Funeral services for Betty Prather, age 87, Wausa, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Reverend Carl Sirotzki will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Betty died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, Nebraska.
Betty Lou (Swanson) Prather, daughter of Ivar and Marcella (Matz) Swanson, was born April 11, 1933, on a farm near Oakland, Nebraska. She was baptized in a relative's home with her cousins Wallace and Vernelle. She attended country grade school in the Oakland area. In 1947 she moved with her parents and siblings to a farm northwest of Wausa. She was confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in 1948 and graduated from Wausa High School in 1951. After graduation she worked at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk, caring for newborns in the nursery.
On January 8, 1953, she was married to Arnold L. Prather at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Four children were born to this union: Pamela, Katherine, Constance, and Donna. Arnie and Betty celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
Betty worked as a nursing assistant at the Valley View Rest Home from 1964 to 1973. She worked in the Wausa Public School kitchen from 1973 until she retired in 1992. In 1969 Arnold started his own construction business, Prather's Construction. Betty served as the bookkeeper for the business, spending every Saturday night with Arnie at the side-by-side desk that he built. She was involved in several activities including being a member of Thabor Lutheran Church, Our Night Out Club, and Women’s Club. She belonged to singles and couples bowling leagues and enjoyed dancing and listening to Bill Legate and his country band. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and sang many solos and duets at church.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (David) Carlson of Wausa, Katherine Prather of Omaha, Connie (Scott) Bloomquist of McLean, and Donna (Tim) McMurray of St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Darrin Carlson (Tissy McMahon), Gretchen (Brandon) Webster, Paula (Tony) Perlinski, Amy Bloomquist, Eric (Emily) Bloomquist, Jeff Bloomquist, Luc Bloomquist, and Kelcey (Michael) Willis; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Carlson, Sophia Petersen, River and Violet Perlinski, Vivian Bloomquist, and Asher Willis; sisters, Judy Kumm and Karen (James) Young; sisters-in-law, Cora Swanson, Marian (Prather) Koehn, and Polly Prather; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivar and Marcella Swanson; spouse, Arnold Prather; sisters, Rose Peterson and June Ziegenbein; brother, Roger Swanson; and brothers-in-law, Keith Peterson and Gordon Kumm; in-laws, Dale and Ida Holmquist, Lowell Koehn, John Prather, and Ralph and Sylvia Prather.