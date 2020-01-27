Wausa Closes School Due To Illness

Due to the large number of Elementary students out with Influenza A Wausa Public School will be closed tomorrow. There were 36 PK-4 grade students absent who tested positive with Influenza A. Wausa Middle School (5-8) had 9 kids out and the high school (9-12) had only 3. However there are a number of staff also out with illness.
Over half of the preschool students are out ill so preschool on Wednesday will be closed as well.
JH basketball games scheduled for and tomorrow against Bloomfield will be rescheduled, but the varsity games scheduled for tonight and tomorrow will go on due to the fact the high school students are not infected