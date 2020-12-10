Gary L. Wegner, of North Platte, passed away on December 3, 2020, at UNMC-Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.
Gary was born on June 26, 1943, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, to Orlin and Edna (Huetig) Wegner. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1961, heenlisted in the Air Force, where he served for four years as an airplane mechanic. Then, he served as a dispatcher for the Nebraska State Patrol for more than 40 years, first in Scottsbluff, then in North Platte, where he eventually became a communications supervisor.
For 55 years, Gary was a member of American Legion Post 163 in North Platte. Gary loved to fish for trout with his sister, Ellen, and hunt for turkey and deer with his brother-in-law, Lowell, Lowell’s nephews, Steve and Wes Vawser. He spent several weeks each year at the family ranch in northern Nebraska, where he sprayed weeds and mowed the large yard and lane as an excuse to spend time outdoors, enjoying nature. He was an excellent gardener, sharing his produce with his friends and neighbors.
Gary is survived by his sister, LaRae (Lowell) Vawser of Fairbury; nieces, Janet (William) Bauer of Gering, and Laura (Kent) Gilbert of Hastings; nephew, Daniel Vawser of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; and eight great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ellen Wegner.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Reverend Dan Ramsey officiating with a private family burial following at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation and Book Signing will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.
The service will be live streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.