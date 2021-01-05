Private family services for Mary Upshaw, age 69, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Pastor Bridget Gately will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton, Nebraska at a later date.
Public visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Mary died Friday, December 18, 2020, at her residence.
Mary Jean Upshaw, daughter of James E. Burt and Norma (Soucek) Burt was born on October 6, 1951, at Plainview, Nebraska. Mary attended school in Creighton, Nebraska and graduated from Creighton High School in 1969. She then attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1973. Mary was married to Thomas Upshaw on August 25, 1973, at the United Methodist Church in Creighton. They are the parents of Robin, Jennifer, and Stefanie.
Mary worked as a registered nurse beginning her career at Lincoln General hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska before moving to Norfolk, Nebraska. In Norfolk she worked at Lutheran Hospital, Nutrasystem, and finally at the Norfolk Regional Center before retiring. Mary loved spending time with her family, her two dogs Snickers and Herbie, and watching Hallmark movies.
Mary is survived by her spouse, Tom; daughters, Robin Upshaw of Norfolk, Jennifer Upshaw of Norfolk, and Stefanie (Christopher) Bassett of Norfolk; sister, Janelle (Tim) Cox of Louisville, Nebraska; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Norma Burt; brother, Tom Burt; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s name.