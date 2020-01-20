Five Creighton FFA Members Were Chosen To Participate In State FFA Choir

Five Creighton FFA members were chosen to participate in the State FFA Choir at this year's State FFA Convention.
Back Row: Trenton Mathis and Trey Vogt.
Front Row: Christen Curtis,Sierra Nielsen, Grace Van Metre
The convention will be held in Lincoln April 1st through 3rd.
To apply students sent in audition recordings, as well as a recommendation from school choir directors. From Creighton alone, seven members applied and five were chosen to participate. The 2020 Nebraska State FFA Convention Choir will consist of 105 FFA members from across the state.
FFA Sponsor: Debi S. Doerr