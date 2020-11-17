William Vernon Neuhaus was born October 14, 1950 to William & Arlene Fredrickson Neuhaus at Plainview, NE. He was known as Billy to his close family, Bill to his many friends & Willlie to his co-workers at the Nevada casinos.
He died November 16, 2020 at his home in Arizona with his dog, Bratwurst, at his side.
Bill attended Winnetoon Public Grade School, graduated from Creighton High School in 1968 & attended Nebraska Vocational Technical School at Milford.
During high school, Bill played ball as a pitcher & center fielder and basketball. He remained a sports fan his entire life. He had a terrific sense of humor.
For a time Bill worked in Lincoln before returning to Winnetoon to help out in his parents'Tavern & Café.
After that, he and a couple friends took off for Nevada to attend the camel races. Bill remained in Nevada, working for years at casinos in Reno.
Sixteen years ago, Bill suffered a stroke leaving him paralyzed on his left side. He handled this very well, always cheerful and alert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Left to mourn are his sister, Gayle Neuhaus, of Winnetoon; nephew and nieces, Jeff Prochaska, Gina (David)Volenec and Tarese (Robert) Folck; great nephews, Jonathon (Lora) Schahrer; A.J. Schahrer, Luke Prochaska, Will Volenec and one niece, Anna Volenec great nephew and niece, Jayden and Lydia Schahrer; aunt, Sharon (Galen) Stevens and several cousins.
Bill will be inurned in the Winnetoon Cemetery at a later date.