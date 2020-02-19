Our Newspapers:
Updated: February 20, 2020 @ 12:45 am
Queen Bees took on the Santee Lady Warriors in Subdrict play on Tuesday night. The Bees out scored the warriors throughout the game to come out with the win. Queen bees advance to play Stuart Thursday 7pm in Niobrara.
