Private family services for Harry Sage, age 83, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be November 28, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate.
Public graveside services will follow at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. November 27, 2020, at the church.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Harry passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his residence.