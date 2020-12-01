Lyle Hochstein, age 66, of Scotland, South Dakota, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno, South Dakota.
A memorial service was held 4:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. The family received friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday at the funeral home in Hartington.
Lyle Hochstein was born October 27, 1954, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Gilbert and Marie (Schroeder) Hochstein. He grew up on the farm near Hartington, Nebraska and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1973. Lyle married Pam Ekeren in November of 1980 and together had one son, Duane. Lyle continued to operate the family farm while going on many adventures. Lyle worked numerous jobs throughout his life. Everything from S & S Store to bridge crew. Lyle ended up moving to Scotland to be close to his favorite daughter in law and grandchildren. He enjoyed his Trans Ams, ALL OF THEM. He was a collector of anything eagles and rare coins. What Lyle loved the most was being an uncle and grandpa. He touched a lot of lives and will be missed.
Survivors include his son, Duane (Sarah) Hochstein of Scotland, South Dakota; three grandchildren: Peyton, Parker and Paxtyn; seven brothers and sisters: Kenneth (Diane) Hochstein of Eugene, Oregon; Reynold (Kathryn) Hochstein of Omaha, Nebraska; Marvin (Mardell) Hochstein of Bloomfield, Nebraska; Kathleen (Robert) Haug of Brookings, South Dakota; Dennis (Lynnette) Hochstein of Elkhorn, Nebraska; Charlotte (Greg) Gartner of Republican City, Nebraska; and Jolene (Richard) Donner of Crofton, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews and his white Trans Am.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Janice Hochstein and Karen Boning.